The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts may disappoint investors

More worrying are the infamous “long and variable lags", as named by Milton Friedman, between changes in monetary policy and their impact on companies and consumers. Counterintuitively, even as the Fed prepares to loosen, many borrowers will face steeper interest bills. Any firm that issued fixed-rate debt while money was nearly free, which is plenty of them, will eventually need to refinance. Since there is little prospect of the Fed returning interest rates close to zero any time soon, debt-servicing costs for such firms will be rising for some time yet. Homeowners on fixed-rate mortgages who need to refinance (after moving house, for instance) will be in a similar position. So rate cuts may energise the economy, and hence the stockmarket, less today than they would have done in the past.