Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Auto & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Interglobe Aviation, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Trent, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 18.8(0.08%) points and Sensex was up by 47.07(0.06%) points at 23 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 29.05(0.06%) at 23 Aug 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Aesthetik Engineers, A&M Jumbo Bags, Secur Credentials, Filatex Fashions, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Wipro, Titan Company, Asian Paints, Infosys, Tech Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
