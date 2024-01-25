 Interim Budget 2024: Would like FM to look into GST reduction, export policy reforms: APL Apollo | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Markets / Interim Budget 2024: Would like FM to look into GST reduction, export policy reforms: APL Apollo
Back Back

Interim Budget 2024: Would like FM to look into GST reduction, export policy reforms: APL Apollo

 Ujjval Jauhari

Budget 2024: Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & MD of APL Apollo Steel Tubes said that in the upcoming budget, APL Apollo anticipates positive shifts that align with the industry goals. A potential reduction in GST and export policy reforms will present a favorable economic environment for domestic companies

Budget 2024: Potential reduction in GST and export policy reforms will present a favorable economic environment for domestic companies, says APl Apollo's GuptaPremium
Budget 2024: Potential reduction in GST and export policy reforms will present a favorable economic environment for domestic companies, says APl Apollo's Gupta

Interim Budget 2024:  The union budget is to be presented by the Finance Minister on 1st February. It will be an interim budget this time since the general elections are to be held in May this year.  Though probabilities remain low on any spectacular announcements, nevertheless expectations of some adjustments  does remain alive. 

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of APL Apollo Steel Tubes Ltd. said that "In the upcoming budget, APL Apollo anticipates positive shifts that align with the industry goals. A potential reduction in GST and export policy reforms will present a favorable economic environment for domestic companies to thrive and follow the path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, becoming a self-reliant economy."

Also Read- Interim Budget 2024 trading strategy by CNI Research: Nifty may touch 23,000-24,000 before elections

 Moreover, the growing emphasis on environment-consciousness worldwide has opened new avenues for the company said Gupta. “We expect the administration to focus on a collective shift towards greener construction as it aligns seamlessly with our commitment towards sustainability in the form of eco-friendly products and lower-carbon-intensive manufacturing processes."

 Furthermore, in line with the current market trends, Gupta expects a transformative shift towards promoting structural steel tubes for infrastructure across the country. This as per Gupta will not only position the company as a pioneer in modern construction techniques but will also contribute to the strength and longevity of the structures in India. 

In conclusion, APL Apollo envisions a budgetary framework that ensures the continued success and resilience of the construction industry." said  Sanjay Gupta, 

APL Apollo is a prominent manufacturer of Structural Steel tubes and pipes having 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 3.6 million tons. 

Also Read- Interim Budget 2024: Trading strategy to prepare for Feb 1 by YES Securities

As per recent announcements on volume numbers, APL Apollo registered a sales volume of 6,03,659 Ton in Q3FY24 compared to 6,05,049 Ton in Q3FY23 and 6,74,761 Ton in Q2FY24.

For 9MFY24, the company reported sales volume of 19,39,921 Ton, an increase of 19% YoY. The Q3FY24 sales volume declined sequentially due to channel de-stocking in anticipation of steel price correction. In the first two months of Q3FY24, the global steel prices had fallen 12% from the peak levels.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Jan 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App