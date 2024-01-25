Interim Budget 2024: Would like FM to look into GST reduction, export policy reforms: APL Apollo
Budget 2024: Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & MD of APL Apollo Steel Tubes said that in the upcoming budget, APL Apollo anticipates positive shifts that align with the industry goals. A potential reduction in GST and export policy reforms will present a favorable economic environment for domestic companies
Interim Budget 2024: The union budget is to be presented by the Finance Minister on 1st February. It will be an interim budget this time since the general elections are to be held in May this year. Though probabilities remain low on any spectacular announcements, nevertheless expectations of some adjustments does remain alive.
