Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 21 March 2025

Intraday stocks for today are under ₹100: Following strong buying in oil & gas, auto, FMCG, and IT stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index logged 283 points gain and closed at 23,190 — the highest close since 10 February 2025. The BSE Sensex finished 899 points higher at 76,348, while the Bank Nifty index ended 360 points higher at 50,062. The mid-cap and small-cap segments mirrored the broader market's strength, continuing their fourth straight day of upward movement. The Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.64%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 0.7%. The breadth of the market remained positive, with advancing stocks outpacing decliners for the third consecutive session. The BSE advance-decline ratio stood at a healthy 1.50.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel One, said, "Bulls continue to dominate as Nifty extended gains for the fourth straight session. We maintained a bullish stance throughout March, considering the price placement at key support levels and oversold indicators. With strong momentum and evolving price patterns, we expect this rally to continue in the near term."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The underlying trend of Nifty today is strongly positive. A decisive upside breakout of 23,200 could soon pull the Nifty 50 index towards another resistance of 23,800. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 23,070."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, "The Bank Nifty index managed to hold the key support at 49,650 and successfully crossed the 50,000-resistance, forming a green candle. The next major resistance for the index is placed near 50,640, which coincides with its previous swing high. The bullish momentum will continue as long as Bank Nifty remains above 49,650. Traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" approach to capitalize on short-term opportunities."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, market experts Mahesh M Ojha, AVP—Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these four buy-or-sell stocks: Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Dhani Services, SJVN, and Morepen Laboratories.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Buy at ₹65 to ₹66, targets ₹68.50, ₹71 and ₹74, stop loss ₹64; and

2] Dhani Services: Buy at ₹60 to ₹60.80, targets ₹62.50, ₹64, ₹66, and ₹68, stop loss ₹57.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stock 3] SJVN: Sell at ₹91.80, target ₹88.50, stop loss ₹93.50.

Anshul Jain's intraday stock for today 4] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹48.50, target ₹51.50, stop loss ₹47.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.