Intuit shares climb over 2% ahead of Q2 earnings

Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) climbed more than 2% on Thursday as investors anticipated the global fintech platform’s second quarter earnings release, scheduled for after the market close.

Analysts largely expect the results to demonstrate year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

This positive sentiment follows a robust performance in the first quarter, where the Mountain View-based corporation reported an EPS of $3.34.

Intuit, the developer behind a widely used software ecosystem including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and the Intuit Enterprise Suite, maintains a strong track record of exceeding market expectations.

At 12:05 p.m. EST, Intuit Inc. stock was trading higher by 2.37%, or $9.02, at $390.25.

Intuit and Anthropic partner for financial intelligence and custom AI agents Intuit and Anthropic, the AI safety company, on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership to bring custom AI agents to mid-market businesses on the fintech’s platform

According to the deal, the two firms will integrate Anthropic’s Claude Agent SDK directly into the Intuit platform. The businesses in any sector will be able to build and deploy secure AI agents engineered for compliant workflows and their unique operations.

Additionally, Intuit’s financial intelligence will be surfaced directly inside Anthropic products through MCP integrations with TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, the companies said in a joint statement.

“This is a groundbreaking partnership. With Anthropic, we're bringing the power of Intuit's platform to unlock unrivaled benefits that are customized to the specific needs of every consumer and business, wherever they choose to get work done,” Alex Balazs, Chief Technology Officer of Intuit, said in the statement.

“By combining Intuit’s proprietary data and domain-specific services with AI models built to support security, accuracy, and compliance and Claude’s powerful capabilities, we’re delivering something customers haven’t had before: custom AI agents that truly understand their finances, their workflows, and their industry, and can take action on their behalf. The result is trusted, actionable financial tools that give everyone the opportunity to prosper,” Balazs added.

Intuit's platform will also allow Claude users to access its money, tax, and accounting experiences within Cowork, Claude for Enterprise, and Claude.ai.