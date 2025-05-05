You’re more like Warren Buffett than you think

It is well known that 90% of mutual-fund managers will lag behind their benchmark over a decade. Less known is that investors in their funds do even worse, trailing their return by 1.1 percentage points, on average, according to Morningstar. On the other hand, a value-stock portfolio—those in the waters where Buffett has fished—has beaten the broad market by an average of 2.7 percentage points a year over the decades.