Mumbai: Top investment bankers are likely licking their chops at the prospect of lucrative bonuses, after 2025 delivered record fees on the back of buoyant equity capital markets (ECM) and hectic private-market dealmaking.
Investment bankers eye bumper bonuses after record $1.5 bn fee year in 2025
SummaryCalendar 2025 saw investment banks, both domestic and global, earn a staggering $1.5 billion in fees from clients for executing deals. This is likely to translate directly into higher bonuses for top bankers from January, industry experts and headhunters said.
