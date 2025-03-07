Investment word of the day: Debt-to-equity ratio — what is a good D/E ratio and why does it matter?

Investment word of the day: It is important to assess a company's financial health, ability to take risks, and growth potential before making investment decisions. One way to check a company's financial health is to check its debt-to-equity ratio.
The debt-to-equity ratio (D/E ratio) is a financial metric that determines the relationship between borrowed money and the total money invested in a company. It compares the company's total debt to its total equity.
The debt-to-equity ratio is calculated by dividing the total liabilities of a company by the total equity of shareholders.
The formula to calculate the D/E ratio is — Total Liabilities / Shareholder’s Equity.
This ratio helps us understand a company's financing strategy by showing whether the company is using equity or debt for its operations.
A high D/E ratio shows that a company uses more borrowing to fund its finances than equity. It potentially shows that the company lacks the finances to run its operations. Hence, it is often considered a risk.
A low D/E ratio shows that a company uses shareholder equity more to finance its activities than debt. It reflects that a company has its own capital than borrowed funds.
However, the risks associated with a high or low debt-to-equity ratio will depend on several other factors such as industry, strategic plans of the company, market conditions, etc. A high DE ratio may be common in some industries, not potentially reflecting high risks, while a low DE ratio may be common in others.
In capital-intensive industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas production, aviation, etc, a high D/E ratio is fairly common, whereas the service and technology sector with comparatively lesser capital requirements may have a low ratio.
The D/E ratio is a key metric for investors, creditors, and company management to figure out a company's financial health and risk. However, this ratio must not be considered in isolation to determine the true financial performance of a company. Other key metrics such as gross profit margin, working capital, cash flow, and return on assets must also be taken into account.