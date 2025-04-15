Investment word of the day: Hedging—what is it and how does it work? Types, pros and cons explained

Investment word of the day: While profitability is the primary focus for both investors and businesses, risk management is an equally important factor. Hence, in this dynamic financial world, hedging gains prominence.
Here's all you need to know about hedging.
Hedging is a strategy used by investors and businesses to safeguard against potential losses of one investment by expecting gains in another. It protects against frequent fluctuations in the price of stocks, bonds, and other securities. Through hedging, investors can minimise risks without selling current holdings. Notably, hedging does not avoid losses, but it helps minimise the impact of such losses.
For instance, an investor may maintain a portfolio through balanced allocation in equity and debt instruments. If the equity market fluctuates, some of these funds can be allocated to debt instruments. In a similar way, if the equity market performs well, the investor can increase the allocation of such funds.
Hedging can be broadly classified into three types –
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice; please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any financial decisions.
