Lost money to securities fraud? Don't count on a payout from investor protection fund
Neha Joshi 4 min read 17 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
The corpus in India's investor protection fund nearly doubled in a year but direct compensation for investors harmed by securities violations is rare. Here's why
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s special fund to compensate investors harmed by securities violations has seen its corpus balloon over the years, but it has rarely been deployed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story