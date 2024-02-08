Investors are almost always wrong about the Fed
Eric Wallerstein , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Feb 2024, 06:15 PM IST
SummaryWall Street is clinging to hopes for interest-rate cuts despite inflation fears.
Investors are more convinced than ever that interest rates are coming down later this year. Their record on these things, however, isn’t great.
