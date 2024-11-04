Investors are betting that Donald Trump will boost the dollar
Summary
- But the “Trump trade” might be flawed
Political risk—the notion that an election might have a meaningful impact on financial markets—used to be something that was the concern of emerging-market investors. Those in rich countries paid attention to central bankers, rather than politicians. Things are a little different today. In the run-up to America’s presidential election on November 5th, asset prices have moved alongside polling averages. Wall Street hums with talk of the “Trump trade".