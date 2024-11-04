Investors are betting that Donald Trump will boost the dollar

The final risk comes not from Mr Trump’s economic agenda, but from his foreign-policy instincts. Barry Eichengreen of the University of California, Berkeley, has studied the geopolitical underpinnings of international currencies. In an article published in 2019 he noted that countries enjoying an American security guarantee hold more of their reserves in the currency of the guaranteeing power. Japan, for example, holds more of its reserves in dollars than China. Even Germany holds a higher proportion of its reserves in dollars than France, which possesses its own nuclear deterrent. In the event of America dropping its security promises to allies, as Mr Trump has occasionally threatened, Mr Eichengreen and his co-authors believe that American interest rates could rise by 0.8 percentage points and the dollar decline.