Investors are nervous about a sky-high market. Why stocks may keep rising.

Stocks are near their all-time highs. They are still good investments, says Goldman Sachs.
Experts at the investment bank say that rapidly rising earnings could keep pushing up stock prices and that investors should use buffer exchange-traded funds and dividend stocks to manage risk rather than fleeing equities.
That isn’t necessarily an easy message right now. Investors are nervous about the numerous risks that could hit stocks and the economy. High oil prices and persistent inflation fears. The possibility that this will push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Worries about artificial-intelligence disrupting software and other sectors.
“The most frequent question I get from investors is ‘How do I reconcile what I read in the news every day with how the market is doing?’ There are so many risks and stocks grind higher,”said Greg Calnon, head of public investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management at an event at Goldman’s New York headquarters Wednesday. “It’s all about earnings.”