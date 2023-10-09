Investors flee shares on widening war fear

MUMBAI, NEW DELHI :Investors offloaded shares Monday on concerns about the economic fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict. Oil and gas prices soared amid apprehension that the conflict may spread throughout the wider West Asian region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The selling pressure, led by retail and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), drove the India VIX volatility index to post the biggest rise in 10 months, indicating the nervousness in the market over the impact of the war on crude prices and the rupee.

The benchmark Nifty and Sensex fell more than 0.7% each, while the small- and mid-cap indices fell at a faster pace. The Nifty shed 141.15 points to close at 19,512.35 while the Sensex fell 483 points to 65,512.39, as FPIs sold a provisional ₹997.76 crore. Though retail figures aren’t available, the sharper 1.3-1.6% fall in the Nifty Midcap 150 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 indices suggests significant selling by retail as the provisional purchase of ₹2,661.67 crore by domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, couldn’t stave off the market fall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rupee fell by 2 paise to a record low of 83.27 to the dollar, while the 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.38%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The India VIX, which measures the market’s expectations of volatility in the near term, rose by 12.11% to 11.40, the largest increase since the 12.94% jump on 21 December 2022, when the market started correcting from a record high of 18,887.60. Brent crude traded higher by 3.4% at $86.22 a barrel. Market experts said the main risk of the conflict for India was the rising price of crude.

“Every dollar of crude price increase leads to a greater outflow of forex from the country," said Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management. “From the global equity market perspective, the issue right now is whether the conflict remains localized or draws in more players, which could have repercussions." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The conflict in West Asia has raised worries about a further rise in crude oil prices, with serious implications for net oil importers such as India as a bigger oil import bill could weigh on the current account deficit, put downward pressure on the rupee and add inflationary pressure in an election season. That could also pressure the government to spend more on energy subsidies, cut excise duty on petrol and diesel sold in India at international ‘parity prices’, or let fuel retailers like Indian Oil Corp. take a hit on their books.

Given that five states are going to polls later this year and the national polls are scheduled for early next year, offering relief to consumers is expected to be high on the political executive’s priority. An increase in cooking gas subsidy by ₹100 to 96 million poor households was announced last Wednesday, and a planned expansion of the free cooking gas connection scheme Ujjwala Yojana is set to push up India’s subsidy spending. The finance ministry’s target is to limit the fiscal deficit to ₹17.8 trillion or 5.8% of gross domestic product (GDP).

India imports 85% of its energy requirements, and shipments of crude oil and petroleum products rose 30% to $209.57 billion in 2022-23. This fiscal, however, the import bill so far has declined amid low prices till August. As of July, India has imported crude oil worth $43.21 billion, lower by 22% from $55.66 billion during the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said in an analysis that one could use oil price at $90 as the threshold beyond which there is trouble for the world economy. “Iran joining the fray can affect the sea routes and push up transport and insurance costs," Sabnavis said, adding that rupee depreciation will require RBI intervention.

Andrew Holland, chief executive of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, said, “There could be a flight to safety initially, that is, to the dollar, and higher oil prices. We need to wait and see whether the conflict escalates and spreads to the Middle East."

Nifty losses were led by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, HDFC Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Adani Ports, which owns the Haifa Port in north Israel, fell partly because of the war and over news of a proposed story by Financial Times on allegations of over-invoicing of coal imports by the conglomerate. The Adani group released a statement on the proposed news item, terming it malicious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero MotoCorp fell after the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against the company’s managing director and CEO, Pawan Munjal, in a case dating back to 2010 over an alleged forgery of bills.

Excluding Monday’s cash sales, FPIs sold ₹22,495 crore in September and so far in the current month. They are also net sellers in index futures, being short by a cumulative 84,368 contracts, mainly in Nifty and Bank Nifty as of 6 October.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad contributed to this story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

