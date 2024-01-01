Investors Have Cut China’s Internet Giants Down to Size

After a lousy three years for the once-hot sector, many investors are asking—where do things go from here?

The Chinese internet sector has lost more than $1.2 trillion in market value since the start of a regulatory crackdown that has resulted in fines, troubled restructuring attempts and changes to business strategies. The shares of former stock-market darlings Alibaba, Tencent Holdings and JD.com have more than halved in value from their peaks, and investors are now betting on the rise of their smaller and nimbler rivals.

Game publishers

Before December, investors were eager to bet on online game makers like Hangzhou-based NetEase, whose sales and profits soared in 2023. But just before Christmas, Chinese authorities delivered another blow to the sector.

The country’s videogame regulator proposed new rules to limit the amount of time and money people spend on computer and smartphone games, causing a massive selloff in the shares of NetEase and its larger rival Tencent.

It was also a rude shock to many investors who had believed that China’s regulatory crackdown on the country’s tech giants was over. That clampdown began in late 2020 with the cancellation of fintech company Ant’s blockbuster initial public offering, and resulted in fines for Alibaba, delivery giant Meituan, ride-hailing company Didi Global, Ant and other companies.

Tencent won’t need to fundamentally change its business model or gaming operations as a result of the draft rules, said Vigo Zhang, a Tencent Games executive responsible for China public affairs.

The recent selloff seemed more punitive than the possible hit to the game makers’ revenue and profit, said Robin Zhu, a China internet analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, in a note to clients. Zhu said Tencent derives close to a third of its videogame revenue from other countries, while NetEase is benefiting from a strong pipeline of new games and its use of generative artificial intelligence.

More broadly, the regulator’s action showed again why Chinese stocks are risky.

“Investors crave certainty and stability when it comes to the environment in which companies are operating, and the constant interventions do little to inspire confidence that companies can maximize their potential," said Oliver Blackbourn, a London-based multiasset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

E-commerce giants

Chinese internet companies used to be among the country’s fastest-growing businesses. They benefited from the rise of China’s middle class and a countrywide embrace of digital payments and internet shopping. But the growth engine has stalled. The biggest companies are now regarded as bellwethers for domestic consumption, which has been slow to recover.

E-commerce companies can no longer rely on wider economic growth to fuel a rise in revenue, but are increasingly competing for the same pool of customers, said James Kenney, senior investment manager for emerging equities at Pictet Asset Management. “The pie is remaining the same, and what we’re seeing within that pie is that JD.com and Alibaba are losing market share, and PDD is gaining," he said.

PDD Holdings in late 2023 became China’s most valuable e-commerce stock after it surpassed Alibaba, which has lost its mojo. The company has been growing strongly at home—through its Pinduoduo shopping platform—and abroad, as its Temu app has taken off in the U.S. Its third-quarter revenue was almost double what it generated last year.

PDD remains much smaller than Alibaba in revenue terms, but its rise highlights a stark shift in China’s growth story.

The world’s second-largest economy has faltered after a yearslong campaign against Covid-19 dealt lasting damage to the confidence of consumers and businesses. Chinese consumers are increasingly sensitive about how much they spend. PDD has thrived by offering many cheap goods and bargains.

PDD’s net profit margin of 23% in the recent third quarter was far higher than Alibaba’s 12% and JD.com’s 3.3%. The company has won over customers with an algorithm that matches individual users with products that they are likely to buy, said Xiaoyan Wang, an analyst at research firm 86Research.

The outlook

Faced with limited growth options at home, Chinese internet companies will have to find more revenue sources abroad or try to boost their stock prices through carve-outs or spinoffs of their business units. The latter strategy hasn’t worked out so far, due to Hong Kong’s moribund market for IPOs. Alibaba recently abandoned a plan to spin off its cloud computing unit. JD.com has let applications for its own deals expire.

Does this mean investors should stay away from China’s internet giants? Some portfolio managers don’t think so, and say they are looking for bargains in the sector.

Chinese tech companies that lack growth prospects abroad—such as Alibaba—are now being treated as value stocks, said Ernest Yeung, a portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. That means investors are putting much of their focus on the stock price, often in comparison to earnings, rather than betting on a company’s long-term prospects. There are still value opportunities in China’s tech sector, he said.

Cash-rich tech giants are helping their cases with dividends and stock buybacks. In total, Chinese technology companies have returned more than $18 billion in 2023, according to Nomura. They include Alibaba, which recently started paying dividends for the first time.

