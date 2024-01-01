Investors Have Cut China’s Internet Giants Down to Size
Dave Sebastian , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST
SummaryAfter a lousy three years for China’s internet giants, many investors are asking: Where do things go from here?
HONG KONG—Investors in China’s biggest internet companies have suffered through a tumultuous 2021, a lackluster 2022 and a disappointing 2023.
