Investors Hope the Dogs of the Dow Can Find Their Bite

The Dogs of the Dow weren’t the best in show last year, but the recent rally in beaten-down corners of the stock market is giving hope to fans of the popular contrarian investment strategy.

The approach calls for buying the 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields of the 30 Dow components at the beginning of a year—the Dogs of the Dow—and holding them over the next 12 months. The group of stocks is rebalanced at the end of each year to maintain an investment in the top 10 dividend payers.

The Dogs have lagged behind the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average in four of the past six years, including 2023. Last year’s Dogs returned 14.5% including dividend payouts, trailing the Dow by 1.6 percentage points. But there were big winners in the group: Shares of chip maker Intel rose 94%, while JPMorgan Chase and International Business Machines also outperformed the index.

Higher dividend yields, which are measured by dividing a stock’s expected payouts by the share price, usually reflect low stock prices. In theory, shareholders receive a relatively high dividend payment in a stock that also might be due for a bounce.

“It’s essentially taking the opposite approach on the long side for what worked the year prior," said Jared Holz, healthcare-sector specialist at Mizuho Americas.

Surging technology stocks powered major indexes higher for most of 2023. But that trend gave way to a much broader rally as the year came to a close, including in some sectors that had been punished by high interest rates.

What’s more, the so-called Magnificent Seven group of big tech stocks is off to a sluggish start in January, with investors becoming more skeptical about just how far and how fast the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. That has led to some optimism that this year will be better for value-oriented stocks.

This year’s litter of Dogs includes healthcare companies Johnson & Johnson, Amgen and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Coca-Cola, Chevron, IBM and Verizon are among the other household names on the list. The 10 stocks entered 2024 with an average yield of about 4.6%; the Dow yields about 2%.

“Instead of just picking the highest-yielding stocks, you’re also getting the lowest-expectation stocks," said David James, managing director at Coastal Bridge Advisors. “When expectations are low, it’s easier to beat them."

Including dividend payouts, the Dogs have returned an average of nearly 8.5% annually over the past 20 years, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The blue-chip index has returned 10.2% over the same period.

Companies within the Dow are typically older firms with slow revenue and profit growth rates. Their stocks tend to trade at lower earnings multiples than highflying growth stocks and are sensitive to factors such as the economy’s health and movements in interest rates.

One key risk to the Dogs strategy is that companies can increase or reduce dividend payments as they choose, unlike an interest payment on a typical bond.

High dividend yields “are a good starting point" for a successful investment, said Matt Buse, wealth adviser and investment specialist at Bartlett Wealth Management. “What you need to be careful of, is if those yields aren’t sustainable" because of factors like high debt or an underperforming business, he added.

Walgreens cut its quarterly payout by 48% Thursday, even as it reported earnings that topped analysts’ expectations. Its shares closed the day down 5.1%.

“I think the biggest question is how long the Dogs of the Dow reversion lasts for," said Mizuho’s Holz. “Is it a weekly effect? Quarter? Month? That’s very tough to know."

