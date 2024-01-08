Investors Hope the Dogs of the Dow Can Find Their Bite
SummaryBig tech stocks are off to a sluggish start in January, offering a chance for value-oriented shares to shine.
The Dogs of the Dow weren’t the best in show last year, but the recent rally in beaten-down corners of the stock market is giving hope to fans of the popular contrarian investment strategy.
