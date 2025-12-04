The wealthy in small-town India are embracing sophisticated, riskier portfolios
Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 04 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Wealthy investors from smaller cities are increasingly turning to portfolio management services. This shift is driven by post-pandemic financialization of savings and the availability of such options beyond metros.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Sophisticated, high-risk investments are no longer confined to the rich in metropolitan cities. Thanks to increased awareness following the pandemic, the wealthy in India’s smaller cities, such as Indore, Kochi, Nashik, Nagpur and Rourkela, are becoming more comfortable with products offered by portfolio managers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story