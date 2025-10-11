Investors keep pumping money into private credit, despite red flags
Summary
Dividends are being cut and some high-profile bankruptcies are spooking investors.
Warning signs are piling up as people keep channeling cash into private-credit funds. Dividends are being cut and some high-profile bankruptcies are spooking investors.
