Investors lose nearly ₹50 trillion in 7 weeks
Stock market investors have seen their wealth erode by close to ₹50 trillion in the past seven weeks amid a flurry of primary market issuances and foreign institutional investor (FII) selling fuelled by India Inc's tepid earnings growth and rising bond yields in the US. Though analysts are not ruling out a rebound after the brutal sell-off over seven weeks, they doubt the durability of one.