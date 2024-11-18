Ashish Gupta, CIO of Axis Mutual Fund, said that equity supply since FY24 (April 2023 to September 2024) was 1.5 times the net inflows into mutual funds but that was absorbed by FII buying of $35 billion over 18 months. However, supply through IPO and QIP and promoter and PE selling through secondary sales in the second half of the current fiscal is an estimated $55 billion or 2.5 times that of estimated MF inflows. If FIIs keep selling the way they have since October, DII inflows though necessary would be unable to absorb the supply, subjecting the markets to "vagaries of foreign flows," according to Gupta.