Waves of weakness have been sweeping across stock markets, and Bata India Ltd has not been spared either. After hitting a 52-week high on 16 November, the shoemaker’s shares have declined by nearly 17% to ₹1,883.50 per share.

Lately, higher thrust on casualization of product portfolio has helped revenue performance. But a key concern for Bata has been the painfully slow recovery in margins. For perspective: the company’s revenues in the December quarter (Q3FY22) stood at ₹841 crore, higher than Q3FY20’s revenues of about ₹830 crore. Even so, margins are nowhere near the pre-pandemic quarter. Gross margin in Q3FY22 was nearly 53% vis-à-vis 61% two years ago. Further Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin stood at 20% Q3FY22 compared with 31.6% in Q3FY20.

No cakewalk

Margin expansion is unlikely to happen in a hurry. “It will be a while for margins to reach pre-covid levels. One factor that weighs on margins is the company’s high dependence on formal footwear, which hasn’t recovered fully owing to covid-led restrictions," said Akhil Parekh, analyst, Centrum Broking Ltd.

Sachin Bobade, analyst at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said, “Bata would need its average selling prices to rise to support margin expansion."

That said, Bata may benefit from improved mobility as curbs ease. There could be an uptick in demand for formal footwear once schools and offices reopen consistently. “While Bata is doing well in its newer sneakers segment, the space is relatively more competitive. As such, demand recovery in the formal segment remains key. Even as these factors need to be monitored, near-term outlook on revenue and profitability appears unexciting for the company," said Parekh.

Note that on a two-year CAGR, Bata’s revenue growth in Q3FY22 was just about 1%.

Nevertheless, investors are sitting on smart gains. In the past one year, the Bata stock has appreciated by almost 29%. Valuations are not exactly cheap, however. Based on Bloomberg data, Bata India’s shares trade at 54 times estimated earnings for financial year 2023. “For Bata’s investors, the question is more about growth than about high valuations," said Bobade. “Going ahead, reopening of malls, schools, offices in FY23E favorable base, new advertising campaigns, continued E-com traction and ramp-up in store openings would be key triggers," said Dolat Capital’s analysts in their Q3 review report

