Bata is yet to find its feet after covid

That said, Bata may benefit from improved mobility as curbs ease. There could be an uptick in demand for formal footwear once schools and offices reopen consistently. “While Bata is doing well in its newer sneakers segment, the space is relatively more competitive. As such, demand recovery in the formal segment remains key. Even as these factors need to be monitored, near-term outlook on revenue and profitability appears unexciting for the company," said Parekh.