Investors Return to AT1 Bonds as UBS’s Sale Inspires Confidence
SummaryUBS’s issuance of $3.5 billion in Additional Tier 1 bonds last week attracted strong demand, providing support to a market which is still recovering from the effects of the complete write-down of Credit Suisse’s AT1 bonds in March, analysts said.
