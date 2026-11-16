Investors Return to JGBs as Rate Outlook Shifts, SMBC Nikko Says

(Bloomberg) -- Investors both at home and abroad are adding to positions in Japanese government debt as the surge in bond yields shows signs of peaking and concerns over artificial intelligence grow, according to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“We may be at a major turning point,” Keita Matsumoto, head of financial markets at SMBC Nikko, said in a Nov. 11 interview. While inflation risks and monetary policy uncertainty continue to drive volatility, investors are clearly adjusting positions to prepare for potentially lower yields after months of betting on ever-higher rates, he said.

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Japan’s bonds have rallied over the past month as yields at multi-decade highs attracted fund managers and a global equity selloff driven by AI fears boosted demand for haven assets. Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese debt for a sixth straight week through Nov. 6, the longest streak since March 2020.

Concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence spending and the financing needed to support it are adding to risk-off sentiment, contributing to a shift in investor positioning across stocks and bonds, Matsumoto said.

Domestic banks are among the main Japanese buyers, gradually adding duration in the five- to 10-year tenors, Matsumoto said. The pickup aligns with data last month showing domestic investors’ net purchases of Japanese government bonds climbed to a 17-year high in the fiscal first half — a surge some analysts attributed to pension funds rebalancing their portfolios.

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Still, expectations for further Bank of Japan rate hikes and concerns over fiscal expansion have kept some investors wary of adding JGB exposure. The central bank’s latest summary of opinions indicated many board members see a near-term hike as necessary, while overnight index swaps are pricing in a more than 80% chance of an increase by December.

Even so, positioning is shifting, Matsumoto said. In the superlong sector, overseas investors remain key buyers providing steady demand, with participation no longer limited to hedge funds as longer-term foreign asset managers also step in, he said.

Looking ahead, Matsumoto said a stronger yen driven by a narrowing US-Japan rate gap could ease pressure on the BOJ to raise rates quickly to counter currency weakness, helping stabilize long-term yields and potentially encouraging further JGB inflows.

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