Investors have ramped up purchases of a hedge to protect their portfolios, fearing that the escalating war in West Asia could sink Nifty 50 to its 52-week low this month, even as analysts expect an odd bounce during the correction.
Investors run for cover fearing Nifty could test 52-week low
SummaryNifty 50 has already decisively breached the key technical levels of 24604.72, 24058, and 23512 since the war began. That has pushed demand for 22000 Nifty put higher, driving its price up 15 times in two weeks
Investors have ramped up purchases of a hedge to protect their portfolios, fearing that the escalating war in West Asia could sink Nifty 50 to its 52-week low this month, even as analysts expect an odd bounce during the correction.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More