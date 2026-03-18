The repercussions of the Iran war that began on Feb. 28 might last longer than expected, even if military operations end in a few weeks. This risk isn't fully priced into oil, equities, or options volatility.
Investors should position for a longer Iran war. What to do now.
SummaryThe risk is that the war lasts longer than expected, and that the shipping industry takes even longer to recover. The recent weakness in financial markets could be an amuse-bouche before a bearish feast.
The repercussions of the Iran war that began on Feb. 28 might last longer than expected, even if military operations end in a few weeks. This risk isn't fully priced into oil, equities, or options volatility.
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