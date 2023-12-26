Investors sour on EV charging companies
Jennifer Hiller ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 26 Dec 2023, 05:44 PM IST
SummaryEV charging companies have fallen from lofty valuations amid concerns mount about their profitability.
The companies that install and operate electric-vehicle charging networks are in the middle of a building boom, but their share prices are sputtering.
