Investors turn to riskier bets as large-cap funds see net outflows in July

Investors are gradually turning sour on large-cap stocks as they favour small- and mid-cap shares in search of returns above the broader market, or alpha.

Large-cap funds saw net outflows of ₹1,321 crore in July, the first monthly outflow in nearly three years, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi). By contrast, investors pumped ₹7,767 crore into small-cap funds during the month, while mid-cap funds saw inflows of ₹6,192 crore.

Advertisement

Investor preference for small- and mid-cap stocks over large-caps is also evident in the fund flow data. Compared with the 12-month average monthly flow, large-cap funds saw a 164% decline in net flows in July, indicating a shift to net outflows. In contrast, inflows into small-cap funds increased by 61%, while those into mid-cap funds rose by 27%.

Viraj Gandhi, chief executive officer at Samco Mutual Fund, said that the outflows from large-cap, a moderation in flexi-cap, and the pullback from balanced advantage funds (BAF) and equity savings funds together suggest that retail investors have largely priced in the recent market concerns, and are increasingly willing to pursue concentrated domestic risk for alpha generation over their long-term investment horizon.

Overall, monthly net inflows into equity mutual funds slowed by 15.7% to ₹24,685 crore in July.

Advertisement

After hitting a 52-week low on 23 March this year, the Nifty Smallcap 250 index has risen by 29%. Similarly, the Nifty Midcap 150 index has gained 21% since it touched a 52-week low on 30 March. In contrast, the Nifty 50 index has risen only 10% since its 52-week low hit on 30 March.

The US-Iran war, which began on 28 February, roiled financial markets worldwide, and ongoing tensions continue to weigh on sentiment. However, investors appear to have adjusted to the conflict’s prolonged nature.

Experts say that investors are turning towards higher alpha generation categories and stepping away from conservative funds.

Net inflows into hybrid fund categories like BAF and equity savings funds have fallen by ₹252 crore and ₹477 crore, respectively, in July.

Advertisement

Ankur Punj, managing director and business head, Equirus Wealth, said that the moderation in equity mutual fund inflows reflects a degree of selectivity.

“While large-cap funds saw a sharp reversal into outflows, strong inflows into small-cap and other equity categories indicate that investors continue to seek growth opportunities. The trend also highlights ongoing portfolio rebalancing amid evolving valuations, with investors favouring segments that offer stronger long-term return potential while remaining mindful of associated risks,” Punj added.

Also Read | Even Healthcare raising $50 million in fresh equity led by Khosla Ventures

The monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) book increased to ₹31,960 crore in July, up from ₹31,780 crore in the previous month, indicating a month-on-month increase in SIP contributions.

There were 25 new fund offers (NFOs) in July, which attracted investments worth ₹2,022 crore during the month.

Advertisement

About the Author Srushti Vaidya Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and th...Read More ✕ Srushti Vaidya Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.



Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.



Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.