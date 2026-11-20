A correction in valuations has prompted Indian companies to leave more money on the table for investors, with more than seven in 10 companies that went public this year now trading above their issue prices.
As of 17 November, 70.6% of companies listed in 2026 were trading above their issue prices, compared with 51% of 2025 listings and 53.33% of 2024 listings, according to a Mint analysis of Prime Database data. The trend was visible on debut day too: 68.8% of this year’s listings traded at a premium to their issue prices on day one, against 67% in 2025.