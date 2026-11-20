A correction in valuations has prompted Indian companies to leave more money on the table for investors, with more than seven in 10 companies that went public this year now trading above their issue prices.
A correction in valuations has prompted Indian companies to leave more money on the table for investors, with more than seven in 10 companies that went public this year now trading above their issue prices.
As of 17 November, 70.6% of companies listed in 2026 were trading above their issue prices, compared with 51% of 2025 listings and 53.33% of 2024 listings, according to a Mint analysis of Prime Database data. The trend was visible on debut day too: 68.8% of this year’s listings traded at a premium to their issue prices on day one, against 67% in 2025.
As of 17 November, 70.6% of companies listed in 2026 were trading above their issue prices, compared with 51% of 2025 listings and 53.33% of 2024 listings, according to a Mint analysis of Prime Database data. The trend was visible on debut day too: 68.8% of this year’s listings traded at a premium to their issue prices on day one, against 67% in 2025.
In all, 109 companies have listed on Indian exchanges in 2026, raising ₹1.58 trillion. In 2025, 104 issues raised about ₹1.8 trillion. India’s primary market has been among the busiest globally for two years, fuelled by strong domestic mutual fund inflows.
The better post-listing returns come at a difficult time for investor sentiment. Geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and a stronger US dollar have weighed on markets, while a weaker rupee, concerns over corporate earnings and expensive valuations have added to the pressure. The correction in the secondary market has led companies and investment bankers to rethink initial public offering (IPO) pricing, giving incoming investors a more attractive entry point.
"2026 has seen a significant valuation reset — over 30-40% compared to 2025. This valuation reset pushed issuers to price shares more conservatively. Companies and their bankers appear to be pricing offerings with greater discipline, leaving more room for post-listing performance rather than maximizing valuations at issuance," said Rajendra Naik, managing director-investment banking at Centrum Capital Ltd.
Issue cuts
As of 3 November, the Nifty 50 had fallen around 12% this year amid geopolitical tensions, before recovering to close 3.5% below its level at the beginning of the year on Wednesday. Since the onset of the US-Iran war in February, turnover on the benchmark exchange has declined about 30% to ₹29,107.19 crore.
Several issuers have cut the size of their proposed offerings this year. In February, Fractal Analytics reduced its IPO size by more than 40% to ₹2,834 crore from ₹4,900 crore.
In August, Hero Motors cut its proposed issue size to ₹1,000 crore from ₹1,200 crore. The revised offering comprised a fresh issue of ₹600 crore, while promoters planned to sell shares worth ₹400 crore through an offer for sale. In October, Oyo parent Prism scaled back its planned fresh issue to ₹3,350 crore from ₹6,650 crore.
"Fair valuations provide incoming investors, particularly retail investors, with a more reasonable entry point and a greater margin of safety. We are increasingly seeing promoters and existing shareholders recognise the importance of leaving some money on the table for incoming public-market investors," said Bhavesh Shah, managing director at Equirus.
"When investors participate at sensible valuations and make reasonable returns, they are more likely to remain invested and participate in the company's future growth," he added.
Sebi Flexibility
Despite stronger secondary-market performance in 2025, IPOs delivered relatively weaker post-listing performance, partly because of higher valuations. Between January and 18 November 2025, turnover on the benchmark exchange had increased about 83%, compared with a 24% rise in the same period this year. The Nifty 50 had gained 9.13% during the corresponding period in 2025.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also given companies greater flexibility to adjust their offerings amid volatile market conditions.
In April, the regulator allowed issuers to increase or decrease their issue size by up to 50% without triggering additional regulatory compliance requirements. The relief, initially available to companies opening their issues before 30 September, was subsequently extended until March 2027.
Pranav Haldea, managing director at PRIME Database, said the primary market typically sees a valuation correction after a pause, as companies adjust their expectations in response to investor feedback during roadshows.
"Historically, after a bit of pause in the primary market, the initial set of next few issues tend to be priced more attractively, leaving more on the table for investors, which reflects in the listing day gains," he said. However, how long the trend continues will depend on market sentiment and capital flows.
Haldea cautioned that after the listing day, shares of newly listed companies trade like any other stock in the secondary market and remain exposed to earnings performance, geopolitical developments, corporate developments etc.
Shah expects valuations to remain disciplined, with geopolitical uncertainty, foreign portfolio investor flows and secondary-market performance continuing to influence investor appetite.
"Quality businesses with strong fundamentals and credible growth prospects will continue to attract investor interest, while companies with stretched expectations may need to recalibrate their pricing. Ultimately, the secondary market sets the tone for the primary market," he said.