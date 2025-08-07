IPO-bound firms trim issue size, selling shareholders hold back as listing valuations disappoint
Summary
Amid a crowded IPO market and declining valuations, many firms are cutting their offer-for-sale components. Investors are now prioritizing post-listing strategies like block deals, prompting companies to adjust their IPO pricing and sales plans.
Amid a crowded public listing pipeline, muted investor feedback, and lower-than-expected valuations, several companies are trimming the offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of their upcoming IPOs (initial public offerings), industry experts toldMint.
