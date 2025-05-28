IPO GMPs: Scoda Tubes IPO vs Prostarm Info Systems IPO vs Aegis Vopak IPO vs Leela Hotels IPO: What grey market signals?

IPO GMPs: Scoda Tubes IPO enters the IPO race today, attracting enthusiastic investors as it reached full subscription in just a few hours. Leela Hotels IPO and Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO were completely booked today, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) engaging with the offerings on the third day of the bidding process. Prostarm Info Systems IPO appears to maintain its positive trend on the second day of bidding.

Gaurav Garg from Lemonn Markets Desk noted that the GMP for the Leela Hotel IPO stayed unchanged, signaling a careful sentiment and a lack of significant listing expectations among market players. Those looking at a mid to long-term investment perspective should consider subscribing. Meanwhile, the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO experienced a lukewarm response from investors, and the GMP remained stable, reflecting weak demand and low expectations for the listing day.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

IPO GMPs Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today is +18. This indicates Scoda Tubes share price is trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Scoda Tubes share price is indicated at ₹158 apiece, which is 12.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

According to the last six sessions of grey market activities, the present GMP ( ₹18) indicates a trend towards decline. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹16.00, whereas the maximum is ₹22.00, as noted by experts from investorgain.com.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP today is +19. This indicates Prostarm Info Systems share price is trading at a premium of ₹19 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Prostarm Info Systems share price is indicated at ₹124 apiece, which is 18.10% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

According to the activities observed in the grey market over the last nine sessions, today's Prostarm Info Systems IPO GMP is trending upwards, indicating a robust listing expectation. The minimum GMP recorded is nil, while the maximum stands at ₹25, as stated by experts at investorgain.com.

Leela Hotels IPO GMP today is +2. This indicates Leela Hotels share price is trading at a premium of ₹2 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Leela Hotels share price is indicated at ₹437 apiece, which is 0.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹435.

According to the grey market activities from the past 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP for Leela Hotels is showing an upward trend, signalling a strong listing pop. The minimum GMP recorded is nil, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹20, as per experts from investorgain.com.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP today is +1. This indicates Aegis Vopak Terminals share price is trading at a premium of Re 1 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aegis Vopak Terminals' share price was indicated at ₹236 apiece, which is 0.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹235.

According to the trends observed in the last nine sessions of grey market activities, the current IPO GMP is on an upward trajectory, with Aegis Vopak stock anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is nil, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹15, as per the specialists at investorgain.com.

IPO details Scoda Tubes IPO consists solely of a new issuance of equity shares, totaling up to ₹220 crore without any offer for sale (OFS) element.

The funds raised from this issue will be allocated towards increasing the production capacity of seamless and welded tubes and pipes, meeting working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.

Monarch Networth Capital serves as the lead manager for the IPO's book-running process.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO consists of a new issuance of 1.6 crore equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, conducted via the book-building method.

Prostarm Info Systems plans to allocate ₹72.50 crore of the total funds raised from the IPO for financing the company's capital necessities, ₹17.95 crore for debt repayment, and the remainder will be directed towards pursuing inorganic growth through unannounced acquisitions and other strategic efforts, as well as for general corporate activities.

Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which runs Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, is launching an IPO valued at ₹3,500 crore, consisting of a fresh equity share issuance worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹1,000 crore from the promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd.

Backed by Brookfield Asset Management, Schloss Bangalore intends to use the funds from the fresh issue to pay off loans taken by the company and its subsidiaries along with general corporate needs.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), as of March 2025, the total borrowings of the company surpassed ₹3,900 crore.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO that consists solely of a new issue of equity shares amounting to ₹2,800 crore, with no component for OFS, as indicated in the RHP. The IPO was initially intended to raise ₹3,500 crore.

Of the proceeds, ₹2,016 crore will be allocated for debt repayment, ₹671.30 crore will go towards financing capital expenditures for acquiring a cryogenic LPG terminal in Mangalore, and the remaining funds will be designated for general corporate needs.

