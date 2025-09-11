IPO GMPs: Urban Company vs Dev Accelerator vs Shringar House of Mangalsutra — what grey market signals?

With a surge of initial public offerings hitting the D-Street and building strong momentum, three mainboard IPOs—Urban Company IPO, Dev Accelerator IPO, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO—were successfully launched yesterday, Wednesday, September 10. All three offerings were completely subscribed on the very first day of bidding. Leading the group is the Dev Accelerator IPO, followed by the Urban Company IPO and the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

IPO GMP Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +8. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price were trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dev Accelerator share price was indicated at ₹69 apiece, which is 13.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹61.

According to the grey market activities from the last nine sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today, indicating a robust listing expectation. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹10, as per expert insights.

Urban Company IPO GMP today Urban Company IPO GMP is ₹39. This indicates Urban Company share price were trading at a premium of ₹39 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Urban Company share price was indicated at ₹142 apiece, which is 37.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹103.

Analyzing the grey market trends over the past 10 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a solid debut. The minimum GMP stands at ₹10.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹39, as per analysts.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is ₹29.5. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of ₹29.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was indicated at ₹194.5 apiece, which is 17.88% higher than the IPO price of ₹165.

Observing the grey market activities from the last 10 sessions, today the IPO GMP is rising and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹30, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.