IPO GMPs: Urban Company vs Dev Accelerator vs Shringar House of Mangalsutra — what grey market signals?

Three mainboard IPOs—Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra—were fully subscribed on their first day. Dev Accelerator leads with a grey market premium of 8, while Urban Company and Shringar House show premiums of 39 and 29.5, respectively.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Sep 2025, 11:23 AM IST
With a surge of initial public offerings hitting the D-Street and building strong momentum, three mainboard IPOs—Urban Company IPO, Dev Accelerator IPO, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO—were successfully launched yesterday, Wednesday, September 10. All three offerings were completely subscribed on the very first day of bidding. Leading the group is the Dev Accelerator IPO, followed by the Urban Company IPO and the Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium trends:

IPO GMP

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today

Dev Accelerator IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +8. This indicates Dev Accelerator share price were trading at a premium of 8 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dev Accelerator share price was indicated at 69 apiece, which is 13.11% higher than the IPO price of 61.

According to the grey market activities from the last nine sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today, indicating a robust listing expectation. The lowest GMP recorded is 0.00, while the highest is 10, as per expert insights.

Urban Company IPO GMP today

Urban Company IPO GMP is 39. This indicates Urban Company share price were trading at a premium of 39 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Urban Company share price was indicated at 142 apiece, which is 37.86% higher than the IPO price of 103.

Analyzing the grey market trends over the past 10 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a solid debut. The minimum GMP stands at 10.00, whereas the maximum GMP is 39, as per analysts.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP today

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO GMP is 29.5. This indicates Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price were trading at a premium of 29.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra share price was indicated at 194.5 apiece, which is 17.88% higher than the IPO price of 165.

Observing the grey market activities from the last 10 sessions, today the IPO GMP is rising and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at 30, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
