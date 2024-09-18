Markets
The IPO roulette has more spinners and fewer winners, what's your fate?
Summary
- A Mint analysis of data sourced from primedatabase.com showed that over five years, around 45.5% of IPOs across both the mainboard and SME segments have been oversubscribed by more than 10 times in the retail segment.
Retail investors have taken initial public offerings (IPOs) by storm, leading to a record surge in activity and reshaping the landscape of both mainboard and SME offerings.
