IPO rush returns after a lull as shareholders seek exits

“While there have been few isolated cases of some of the startups having faced delays in their IPO process because of market and geopolitical conditions, we can expect to see many of them hit the street in the next 3-6 months," said Abhishek Bhagat, managing director of JM Financial's Digital & Technology Investment banking arm. “Valuations have also undergone some correction over the last few months as the delta between the expected and the trading price has reduced," he added.