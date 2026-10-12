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IPO: Who really owns Jio Platforms? Reliance doesn't own 100%; Meta, Google, 7 others are major shareholders | DRHP data

Reliance Jio IPO may put spotlight on company that RIL does not wholly own. Prospectus data shows Reliance holds 66.43%, while Meta, Google, sovereign wealth funds and private-equity investors own significant stakes. Here’s who the major shareholders are—and what 37.7k cr listing could mean.

Prashant V. Singh
Updated12 Oct 2026, 12:35 PM IST
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Here are details of shareholding of the major shareholders of the Jio Platforms:-
Here are details of shareholding of the major shareholders of the Jio Platforms:-(AI image for representational purposes only)
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Reliance Jio IPO major shareholders, shareholdings data: The stage is set for Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) IPO - touted to be as India's largest-ever initial public offering, expected to be around 37,700 crore ($3.8 billion to $4 billion). According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Jio Platforms is set to price its IPO at 1,065-1,119 per share, according to people familiar with the matter of the initial public offering preparations.

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Reliance Jio IPO: 27 crore fresh equity shares without OFS

The mammoth IPO will comprise up to 27 crore fresh equity shares (representing roughly 2.9% post-issue equity) and is expected to come without an offer-for-sale (OFS) as current investors are not exiting or diluting holdings.

However, it is from the house of conglomerate of Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) but Reliance is not the 100% owner of Jio Platforms. Jio has shareholders like social media giant Meta, IT giant Google and others.

Reliance is not the 100% owner of Jio Platforms.
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Here are details of shareholding of the major shareholders of the Jio Platforms:-

- As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the Company has 105 Shareholders

- Below are details of the Shareholders holding 1.00% or more of the paid-up share capital of the Company (Top 10 shareholders):-

(i) Reliance Industries Limited 66.43%

(ii) Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (an affiliate of Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.)) 9.98%

(iii) Google International LLC 7.73%

(iv) The Public Investment Fund (a sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 2.31%

(v) Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/ or entities managed and/ or advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc.) 2.31%

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(vi) VEPF VII AIV I Ltd. (an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/ or entities managed and/ or advised by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC) 2.31%

(vii) SLP Redwood Holdings Pte. Ltd. (an affiliate of Silver Lake) 1.88%

(viii) MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC) 1.85%

(ix) General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte. Ltd. 1.34%

(x) Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (acting through its trustee, Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) 1.16%

Reliance Jio Shareholders Details - Top 10
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Jio Platforms IPO: Expected Timeline

• Anchor Investor Round: October 19, 2026

• Subscription Opening/Closing Dates: October 21 to October 23, 2026

• Expected Listing Date: By the end of October 2026

Jio Platforms IPO: Regulatory Status/SEBI approval

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, had on Aug 28 2026 received approval from markets regulator Sebi to proceed with an initial public offering that could raise about USD 3.8 billion, paving the way for what would be the country's largest stock-market listing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final observations on August 28, according to an update on the regulator's website.

Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers in June.

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Reportedly, the company has concluded overseas roadshows and is expected to file final papers with market regulator SEBI for the initial public offering in the week starting October 12, banking and other sources.

FULL DRHP details of Jio IPO - click here

Key Takeaways
  • Reliance Industries is Jio Platforms’ largest shareholder, with a 66.43% stake, but it is not the company’s sole owner.
  • Meta’s affiliate holds 9.98% and Google International holds 7.73%; several global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds also appear among the major shareholders.
  • The ten shareholders listed with stakes of at least 1% collectively hold 97.3% of the paid-up share capital, based on the figures provided.
  • The proposed IPO is described as a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale by existing investors.

About the Author

Prashant V. Singh

Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, di...Read More

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