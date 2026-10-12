IPO: Who really owns Jio Platforms? Reliance doesn't own 100%; Meta, Google, 7 others are major shareholders | DRHP data

Reliance Jio IPO major shareholders, shareholdings data: The stage is set for Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) IPO - touted to be as India's largest-ever initial public offering, expected to be around ₹37,700 crore ($3.8 billion to $4 billion). According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Jio Platforms is set to price its IPO at ₹1,065-1,119 per share, according to people familiar with the matter of the initial public offering preparations.

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Reliance Jio IPO: 27 crore fresh equity shares without OFS The mammoth IPO will comprise up to 27 crore fresh equity shares (representing roughly 2.9% post-issue equity) and is expected to come without an offer-for-sale (OFS) as current investors are not exiting or diluting holdings.

However, it is from the house of conglomerate of Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) but Reliance is not the 100% owner of Jio Platforms. Jio has shareholders like social media giant Meta, IT giant Google and others.

Reliance is not the 100% owner of Jio Platforms.

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Here are details of shareholding of the major shareholders of the Jio Platforms:-

- As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the Company has 105 Shareholders

- Below are details of the Shareholders holding 1.00% or more of the paid-up share capital of the Company (Top 10 shareholders):-

(i) Reliance Industries Limited 66.43%

(ii) Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (an affiliate of Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.)) 9.98%

(iii) Google International LLC 7.73%

(iv) The Public Investment Fund (a sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 2.31%

(v) Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/ or entities managed and/ or advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc.) 2.31%

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(vi) VEPF VII AIV I Ltd. (an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/ or entities managed and/ or advised by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC) 2.31%

(vii) SLP Redwood Holdings Pte. Ltd. (an affiliate of Silver Lake) 1.88%

(viii) MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC) 1.85%

(ix) General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte. Ltd. 1.34%

(x) Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (acting through its trustee, Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) 1.16%

Reliance Jio Shareholders Details - Top 10

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Jio Platforms IPO: Expected Timeline

• Anchor Investor Round: October 19, 2026

• Subscription Opening/Closing Dates: October 21 to October 23, 2026

• Expected Listing Date: By the end of October 2026

Jio Platforms IPO: Regulatory Status/SEBI approval

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, had on Aug 28 2026 received approval from markets regulator Sebi to proceed with an initial public offering that could raise about USD 3.8 billion, paving the way for what would be the country's largest stock-market listing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final observations on August 28, according to an update on the regulator's website.

Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers in June.

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Reportedly, the company has concluded overseas roadshows and is expected to file final papers with market regulator SEBI for the initial public offering in the week starting October 12, banking and other sources.

Key Takeaways Reliance Industries is Jio Platforms’ largest shareholder, with a 66.43% stake, but it is not the company’s sole owner.

Meta’s affiliate holds 9.98% and Google International holds 7.73%; several global investment firms and sovereign wealth funds also appear among the major shareholders.

The ten shareholders listed with stakes of at least 1% collectively hold 97.3% of the paid-up share capital, based on the figures provided.

The proposed IPO is described as a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale by existing investors.

About the Author Prashant V. Singh Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, di...Read More ✕ Prashant V. Singh Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, digital transformation, and newsroom innovation experience. A pioneer in digital-first news operations, video-first storytelling, and the integration of artificial intelligence in media, Singh shapes overarching editorial strategies for some of India's most influential financial information platforms.



Throughout his distinguished career, Singh has held key editorial leadership positions across India’s premier media conglomerates. Before joining HT Media Group, he served as Deputy Executive Editor at Business Today (India Today Group), Senior Editor – Business at Times Network (ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh), Assistant Editor at The Financial Express, and held crucial editorial roles at Zee Business and Network18 (CNN-IBN).



Singh is widely recognized for his expertise in next-gen newsroom technology. At Business Today, he led the operational deployment of generative AI software systems—including Frammer and proprietary tools like Pragya AI—to optimize story creation, multi-platform distribution, and audience reach. A versatile multi-format journalist, his work seamlessly spans deep text journalism, broadcast television, video exclusives, podcasts, and data-led macroeconomic reporting.



His professional credentials also include specialized training and executive programs from global media bodies, such as leadership and digital transformation modules from INMA (International News Media Association) and specialized journalism courses from Reuters.



He has steered extensive coverage across 13 Indian Union Budgets, over 80 RBI MPC Monetary Policy reviews, more than 72 US Federal Reserve (FOMC) meetings, and over 150 major IPO listings. Academically, Singh holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) in International Business from IMT Ghaziabad, a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, an undergraduate background in core sciences, and an advanced certification in Generative AI for Skill Enhancement from Bennett University.



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For pitches, press releases, expert quotes, interviews, media appearances, corporate leadership insights, and podcast collaborations, reach out directly via prashantvsingh@htdigital.in