IPO: Who really owns Jio Platforms? Reliance doesn't own 100%; Meta, Google, 7 others are major shareholders | DRHP data

Reliance Jio IPO major shareholders, shareholdings data: The stage is set for Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) IPO - touted to be as India's largest-ever initial public offering, expected to be around ₹37,700 crore ($3.8 billion to $4 billion). According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Jio Platforms is set to price its IPO at ₹1,065-1,119 per share, according to people familiar with the matter of the initial public offering preparations.
The mammoth IPO will comprise up to 27 crore fresh equity shares (representing roughly 2.9% post-issue equity) and is expected to come without an offer-for-sale (OFS) as current investors are not exiting or diluting holdings.
However, it is from the house of conglomerate of Billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) but Reliance is not the 100% owner of Jio Platforms. Jio has shareholders like social media giant Meta, IT giant Google and others.
- As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the Company has 105 Shareholders
- Below are details of the Shareholders holding 1.00% or more of the paid-up share capital of the Company (Top 10 shareholders):-
(i) Reliance Industries Limited 66.43%
(ii) Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (an affiliate of Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.)) 9.98%
(iii) Google International LLC 7.73%
(iv) The Public Investment Fund (a sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 2.31%
(v) Omicron Asia Holdings II Pte. Ltd. (an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/ or entities managed and/ or advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc.) 2.31%
(vi) VEPF VII AIV I Ltd. (an affiliate of funds, vehicles and/ or entities managed and/ or advised by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC) 2.31%
(vii) SLP Redwood Holdings Pte. Ltd. (an affiliate of Silver Lake) 1.88%
(viii) MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC) 1.85%
(ix) General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte. Ltd. 1.34%
(x) Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (acting through its trustee, Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) 1.16%
• Anchor Investor Round: October 19, 2026
• Subscription Opening/Closing Dates: October 21 to October 23, 2026
• Expected Listing Date: By the end of October 2026
Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, had on Aug 28 2026 received approval from markets regulator Sebi to proceed with an initial public offering that could raise about USD 3.8 billion, paving the way for what would be the country's largest stock-market listing.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final observations on August 28, according to an update on the regulator's website.
Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers in June.
Reportedly, the company has concluded overseas roadshows and is expected to file final papers with market regulator SEBI for the initial public offering in the week starting October 12, banking and other sources.