10 IPOs available for subscription today: Which shows most potential for listing gains | Check latest GMP

Investors on Dalal Street are dealing with an unusually busy primary market on Wednesday, September 9, with as many as 10 IPOs at different stages of their offerings. Collectively, these issues are looking to raise ₹7,288.34 crore from investors.

Of the 10 IPOs, six are opening for subscription today, while three have moved into their second day of bidding. The Pranav Constructions IPO, meanwhile, is entering its final day of subscription.

Adding to the excitement around the primary market is the buzz surrounding the upcoming mega IPOs of NSE and JIO, which has further lifted sentiment in the IPO space.

With several issues competing for investor attention, grey market premium (GMP) trends offer one of the key indicators being tracked ahead of listing. Here is a look at the latest GMP, estimated listing price, potential listing gain and issue details for the IPOs.

Rentomojo: The Rentomojo IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹134. Based on the upper end of its price band at ₹404 per share, the implied listing price works out to ₹538. This indicates a potential listing gain of 33.17% over the issue price.

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Rentomojo is looking to raise ₹1,255.57 crore through its IPO. The issue consists of 37.15 lakh fresh shares worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.74 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,105.57 crore. The company has fixed its IPO price band at ₹384 to ₹404 per equity share. The application lot size for retail investors is 37 shares, taking the minimum investment required by an individual investor to ₹14,948.

Karamtara Engineering: Karamtara Engineering is commanding a GMP of ₹65. At the upper price band of ₹254 per share, this points to an estimated listing price of ₹319 per share. The implied potential listing gain stands at 25.59% over the issue price.

The company is seeking to raise ₹875 crore through the IPO. The offering includes 2.66 crore fresh shares aggregating to ₹675 crore and an offer for sale of 78.74 lakh shares worth ₹200 crore. Karamtara Engineering has set the price band at ₹241 to ₹254 per equity share. The lot size is 59 shares, while the minimum investment required by a retail investor at the upper price band is ₹14,986 for one lot.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions: Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions is currently commanding a GMP of ₹33. At the upper price band of ₹339 per share, the estimated listing price stands at ₹372 per share. This represents a potential listing gain of 9.73% over the issue price.

The Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO is a book build issue of ₹805.00 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 94.40 lakh shares aggregating to ₹320.00 crore and an offer for sale of 1.43 crore shares aggregating to ₹485.00 crore. The price band has been fixed at ₹322-339 per share. The application lot size is 44 shares, while the minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,916 for 44 shares, based on the upper price.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or ARCIL: Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or ARCIL, is commanding a GMP of ₹30. At the upper price band of ₹139 per share, the estimated listing price comes to ₹169 per share. This suggests a potential listing gain of 21.58% over the issue price.

The Asset Reconstruction IPO is looking to raise of ₹732.97 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale comprising 5.27 crore shares worth ₹732.97 crore. The IPO has a price band of ₹132 to ₹139 per share. The lot size is 107 shares, with the minimum retail investment standing at ₹14,873 for 107 shares, based on the upper price.

LCC Projects: The LCC Projects IPO has a GMP of ₹40. Based on the upper price band of ₹146, the estimated listing price stands at ₹186 per share. This implies a potential listing gain of 27.40% over the issue price.

LCC Projects is looking to raise ₹427.14 crore through the offering. The issue comprises 1.77 crore fresh shares aggregating to ₹258 crore and an offer for sale of 1.16 crore shares amounting to ₹169.14 crore. The company has set the price band at ₹139 to ₹146 per equity share. The lot size is 102 shares, while the minimum investment required by a retail investor is ₹14,892 for one lot of 102 shares, based on the upper price.

Steamhouse India: Steamhouse India has a GMP of ₹18. At the upper price band of ₹81, the estimated listing price works out to ₹99 per share. This indicates a potential listing gain of 22.22% over the issue price.

The ₹414 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.36 crore shares aggregating to ₹353.00 crore and an offer for sale of 75.31 lakh shares aggregating to ₹61.00 crore. The company has fixed the issue price band at ₹77 to ₹81 per share. The lot size is 185 shares, making the minimum investment required by a retail investor ₹14,985 for 185 shares, based on the upper price.

3 IPOs enter second day, one closes today While six IPOs are opening on Wednesday, three other issues have already entered their second day of bidding. Pranav Constructions, meanwhile, is set to close its IPO today.

Kanohar Electricals: The Kanohar Electricals IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹225. Based on the upper price band of ₹632, the estimated listing price stands at ₹857 per share. This indicates a potential listing gain of 35.60% over the issue price.

Kanohar Electricals IPO is looking to raise ₹1,055.74 crore. The offering combines a fresh issue of 47.47 lakh shares aggregating to ₹300.00 crore and an offer for sale of 1.20 crore shares aggregating to ₹755.74 crore. The company has set the issue price band at ₹601 to ₹632 per share.

Prasol Chemicals: Prasol Chemicals is commanding a GMP of ₹15. At the upper price band of ₹676, the estimated listing price stands at ₹691 per share, implying a potential listing gain of 2.22% over the issue price.

The ₹500 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.83 lakh shares aggregating to ₹80.00 crore and an offer for sale of 62.13 lakh shares aggregating to ₹420.00 crore. The price band has been set at ₹643 to ₹676 per share.

Glass Wall Systems (India): Glass Wall Systems (India) is commanding a GMP of ₹58. Based on the upper price band of ₹182, the estimated listing price stands at ₹240 per share. This indicates a potential listing gain of 31.87% over the issue price.

Glass Wall Systems (India) is seeking to raise ₹427.89 crore, comprising ₹60 crore of fresh capital and ₹367.89 crore through OFS.

The price band is ₹172-182 per share. The issue consists of a fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares aggregating to ₹60.00 crore and an offer for sale of 2.02 crore shares aggregating to ₹367.89 crore.

Pranav Constructions: The Pranav Constructions IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹44. Based on the upper price band of ₹124, the estimated listing price stands at ₹168 per share. This indicates a potential listing gain of 35.48% over the issue price.

The IPO opened on September 7 and closes on Wednesday. The company is seeking to raise ₹351.03 crore, comprising ₹315.6 crore of fresh capital and ₹35.43 crore through OFS. The issue price is ₹124 per share.