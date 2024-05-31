10 stocks listed in 2024 trade below their issue prices; will they suffer more? Here's what experts say
Mainboard IPO stocks like Capital Small Finance Bank, Popular Vehicles and Services, EPack Durables, GPT Healthcare trading below issue price. Hold existing positions for strong business models. IPO market expects more launches with BSE market cap hitting $5 trillion.
Throughout 2024 so far, the initial public offering (IPO) market has maintained its growth and performed admirably all around. There have been 30 IPOs in the mainboard space thus far in May, taking into account that this is an event-driven year with elections and other macro event triggers. Only eight IPOs were launched last year in 2023 up to May.
