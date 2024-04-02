13 IPOs listed in FY24 deliver multibagger returns in the range of 104%-325%; did you invest?
The fiscal year 2024 witnessed a surge in IPOs, with 13 stocks out of 78 providing multibagger returns. IREDA and Signatureglobal were among the top performers, with significant gains from their IPO prices.
The financial year 2024 witnessed significant increase in the number of IPOs in the primary market compared to FY23. The strong demand for shares was fuelled by the rise in domestic investors in an overall bullish market. Most of the IPOs in the fiscal year 2024 had substantial subscriptions and positive market movements during their listing days. The S&P BSE IPO index in FY24 surged 69%.
