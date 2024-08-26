1:5 stock split effect: Multibagger SME stock turns ₹1.04 lakh to ₹2.93 lakh in six years

Multibagger IPO was launched in June 2018 at a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26 per equity share.
Multibagger IPO was launched in June 2018 at a price band of ₹25 to ₹26 per equity share.

1:5 stock split effect: Long-term stock market investors enjoy the benefit of a stock price rally and various other benefits that the company board announces with the passage of time. These benefits include dividends, stock split, buyback of shares, bonus shares, etc. Prima facie, these benefits may not look lucrative at the initial benefit point. However, these benefits enable a stock market investor to generate wealth in the long term. This wealth creation trick applies to IPO investors as well.

To understand how these benefits lead to a rise in one's absolute value of investment, one needs to look at the journey of ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals shares. ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals IPO was launched in June 2018 at a price band of 25 to 26. The SME stock was proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. It was listed on the NSE SME platform at 27.85 per share on 20th June 2018 and ended at 27 apiece on the listing date. However, if a share allottee had remained invested in this SME stock despite flat listing, they would have generated a whopping return from this NSE-listed SME stock. The company's recent issuance of bonus shares in a 1:5 ratio plays a vital role in this wealth creation journey of six years.

ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals bonus shares history

According to the NSE website, ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals shares traded ex-bonus on 2nd February 2024 to finalise the list of beneficiary shareholders. The shares were traded ex-bonus for the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:5 ratio, which means one bonus share for every five shares held by an eligible company shareholder.

Bonus shares effect on shareholding

If an allottee had remained invested in this NSE-listed SME stock to date, then its shareholding in the company would have surged 20 percent. The IPO was launched at 25-26 apiece, and a bidder was allowed to apply in lots. One lot of the SME IPO comprised 4000 company shares. So, after the issuance of bonus shares, net shares held by the allottees would have surged to 4,800.

The 52-week high of the SME stock is 61.17, which it scaled recently after the bonus shares. This means an allottee of 1.04 lakh ( 4000 x 26) surged to 2,93,616 ( 61.17 x 4800).

ShreeOswal Seeds & Chemicals financials

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals reported a turnaround earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. For the quarter ended 30 June 2024, the company reported a jump of 1836% YoY to Rs. 5052.61 Lakhs. PAT turned positive YoY, from a loss of Rs. 146.16 Lakhs (Q1FY24) to a profit of Rs. 229.67 Lakhs (Q1FY25). EPS was reported at Rs. 0.25.

