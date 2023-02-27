The three-day initial public offerings (IPOs) of ResGen Limited and Systango Technologies Limited will open for public subscription this week on Tuesday, February 27, 2023 and on Thursday, March 2, 2023 respectively.

IPOs this week -

Resgen IPO: ResGen's SME IPO is set to open on 28 February, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale is scheduled to conclude on March 2, 2023. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME. ResGen IPO is priced at ₹45 – 47 per share based on a face value (FV) of ₹10 , with an issue size of ₹28 crore.

ResGen manufactures pyrolysis oil, which is a substitute for furnace oil, from waste plastics. Karan Atul Bora and Kunal Atul Bora are the promoters of the company.

Systango Tech IPO: The price Band of the issue that will open from March 2 till March 6 is fixed at ₹85-90/share. The Issue includes a fresh Issue of upto 38,68,800 equity shares of company.

As per market observers, Systango Technologies shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹30 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on March 15, 2023.

Systango Technologies Ltd is engaged in the business of providing software solutions that enables companies to design, implement and manage their own customized digital platforms including Web2, Web3 and mobile applications with strong emphasis on data and analytics. Vinita Rathi and Nilesh Rathi are the promoters of the company.

The company intends to utilize the proceeds for: 1. Strategic Investment and Acquisitions; 2. Investment in Subsidiaries; 3. To Meet Working Capital Requirements.

