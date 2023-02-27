2 IPOs to open for public subscription this week. GMP, key details to know

Resgen IPO: ResGen's SME IPO is set to open on 28 February, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale is scheduled to conclude on March 2, 2023. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME. ResGen IPO is priced at ₹45 – 47 per share based on a face value (FV) of ₹10 , with an issue size of ₹28 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}