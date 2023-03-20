2 SME IPOs to close tomorrow: Check subscription status and GMP

Command Polymers IPO

Command Polymers to raise ₹7.09 crore via IPO through a fresh issue of 25,32,000 shares and the company to list on the BSE SME platform. The subscription period for the IPO is from March 17 through March 21, 2023. The IPO price is set at ₹28 per share, and the face value of each share is ₹10. Command Polymers Ltd, a corporation founded in 1998, engages in the marketing and production of products based on polymers. The IPO may list on March 29, and the IPO allotment deadline is March 24. The number of shares in the Command Polymers IPO lot is 4000.