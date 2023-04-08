2 upcoming SME IPO in April 2023

2 upcoming SME IPO in April 20233 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:51 PM IST
In the financial year 2022–23, 125 India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) raised ₹2,229 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), compared to 70 IPOs in 2021–22, which raised ₹965 crore, representing a YoY jump of 130% in terms of fundraising.
In the financial year 2022–23, 125 India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) raised ₹2,229 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), compared to 70 IPOs in 2021–22, which raised ₹965 crore, representing a YoY jump of 130% in terms of fundraising. SME raised this capital with 125 issues in the fiscal year 2022–2023 as opposed to ₹965 crore raised through 70 IPOs in the previous fiscal year. According to Prime Database, Rachana Infrastructure recorded the largest SME IPO, raising ₹72 crore. A G Universal and Retina Paints are two more SME IPOs that are scheduled to open in the remaining weeks of April, joining the Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd IPO that has already been launched and will end on April 12, 2023.
