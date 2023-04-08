2 upcoming SME IPO in April 2023

A G Universal IPO

A G Universal IPO is an (SME) IPO comprising 1,454,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10, totalling up to Rs. 8.72 Crores. The price per share for the issue is60 with a minimum order size of 2000 shares. The IPO is scheduled to open on April 11, 2023, and close on April 13, 2023. The registrar of the IPO is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. The shares are to be listed on NSE SME. The basis of allotment for the A G Universal IPO will be finalised on April 19, 2023. A G Universal IPO listing date has not yet been confirmed, although it is anticipated to take place on April 24, 2023. A G Universal IPO reservation is made up of 50% of the net issue for the retail category and 50% of the net issue for others. Ms. Bharti Gupta and Mr. Amit Gupta are the promoters of the company.