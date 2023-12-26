2023 in review: IPOs this year have broken records; 2024 will likely see even more IPOs, says Venkatraghavan of Equirus
According to Venkatraghavan, retail investors have been drawn to SME IPOs because of the higher calibre of businesses listing in this sector and the apparent rise in risk appetite over the previous three years.
Without a doubt, 2023 has been the year of initial public offerings (IPOs), with 173 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and 52 mainboard listings to date, along with some outstanding debuts and subscriptions from both. Even though the market is expected to experience significant volatility in the upcoming year, experts believe that the primary market will continue to gain momentum.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started