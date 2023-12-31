2023 in review: SME IPOs set a record-breaking year with 179 listings, will the boom continue in new year?
SME IPO performance: 2023 saw a boom in SME IPOs, with 179 listed and many substantially oversubscribed. Top-performing SME IPOs include RBM Infracon, Gayatri Rubbers & Chemicals, and many more. However, experts have mixed opinions on the sustainability of the SME IPO boom in 2024.
With 179 SME IPOs listed, it is evident that this year has been a big year for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) IPOs, according to data available on trendlyne.com. Impressive listings were seen in SME IPOs. Indeed, a large number of SME IPOs in 2023 were substantially oversubscribed, indicating robust investor interest supported by impressive post-listing results.
