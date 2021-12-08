Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shared an interesting insight that showed how the IPO market has been since the 90s as several companies, especially startups, have already or are lining up to participate in the recent initial public offering (IPO) craze of launching their initial share sales to raise funds.

In a tweet, the online stock brokerage firm's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) highlighted how there was an average of three public issues daily back then as compared to around one share sale per week in the last two years.

"If you think that this IPO market over the last 2 years has been crazy, check out the roaring 90s. An average of 3 IPOs daily, compared to ~1 per week last 2 years," Kamath tweeted with a chart that showed the total number of issues (IPOs, FPOs and OFS) and the amount each year starting from 1990 till November 30, 2021.

If you think that this IPO market over the last 2 years has been crazy, check out the roaring 90s. An average of 3 IPOs daily, compared to ~1 per week last 2 years 🤐 pic.twitter.com/hFIDJ57Pof — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) December 8, 2021

The IPO lane will further continue to be busy in December as ten companies have lined up initial share-sale plans worth more than ₹10,000 crore, reports suggested. This comes after 10 firms successfully concluded their initial public offerings (IPOs) in November. Initial share-sales are receiving tremendous applications from the investors and IPOs have been subscribing multifold times.

KPMG expects digital companies in India to raise about $10 billion through initial public offerings in the next six months, as investors continue to pump money into the country’s technology sector.

Indian companies have raised $10.8 billion from first-time share sales this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At this pace, 2021 could well surpass the record $11.8 billion mopped up in 2017.

