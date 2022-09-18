3 IPOs that could hit the Street soon. Are you ready?

The IPO market is performing at full swing with a host of companies launching their public offer. In less than nine months of 2022, a total of 19 companies have launched their initial public offering (IPO). Macroeconomic risks that took a toll on equities globally in early 2022 led to a slowdown in appetite for IPOs. However, the latest IPO Harsha Engineers India became the most subscribed public offer in this calendar year with an oversubscription of 74.70 times on September 16 --- hinting towards a pick up in participation for upcoming IPOs. In the coming days, companies from NBFCs and the tourism segment may launch their IPO.

